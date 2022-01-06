Looking back, moving forward: New year brings new promise

LAKE COUNTY — Looking back on 2021, it was a year taken in stride. With COVID precautions relaxing some, but the virus itself still a concern, people have slowly moved forward with community life. Several groups in Lake County have hopes for a better 2022.
Although the Lake County Historical Society didn't have its regular monthly programming due to COVID precautions, its members didn't miss out on inviting the whole county to celebrate Lake County's 150th birthday in 2021, in safe and enjoyable ways.