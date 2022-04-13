Longer timeline set for Indiana tax refunds from big surplus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials will start sending out $125 payments to Indiana taxpayers next month under the state’s automatic taxpayer refund law, although the timeline announced Wednesday for those payments is several months longer than previously outlined.
Those payments are being made because of a big jump in state tax collections helped by federal COVID-19 relief funding. That revenue jump increased the state government's cash reserves to a record $3.9 billion as of last summer, triggering the taxpayer refund law for the first time since 2012.