Logistics company to hire 4,000 in Georgia for holidays

ATLANTA (AP) — Logistics company Radial Inc. plans to hire 4,000 entry-level workers outside Atlanta this year ahead of the busy holiday season, the company announced Tuesday.

The new employees will work out of two Atlanta-area fulfillment centers — one in Locust Grove and one in Buford — to process online orders from various different brands, Radial said in a news release. The company then plans to promote more than one-third of the seasonal employees to full-time positions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to the statement, research conducted by Radial shows that 65% of shoppers plan to spend either increased or similar amounts of money on online purchases this year compared to 2020.

“We are pleased to be able to open so many positions for seasonal employment in the community and look forward to having local talent join our team during such an exciting time of year,” Sabrina Wnorowski, vice president of human resources at Radial, said in the statement.

The site director of the Locust Grove fulfillment center, Eric Narvaez, did not disclose how much the positions would be paid but said the pay would be similar to that of other large companies like Home Depot and Amazon, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said.

Radial is a Pennsylvania-based subsidiary of Bpost, Belgium’s main mail delivery company. Earlier this month, UPS announced its plans to hire 100,000 workers, including about 2,300 in the Atlanta area, to deal with the holiday season.

Adecco, a talent advisory company, is holding two different hiring events on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 in McDonough to help fill the open Radial positions.

