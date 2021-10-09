Local school boards emerge as hot races in November election JULIE CARR SMYTH and PATTY NIEBERG, Associated Press Oct. 9, 2021 Updated: Oct. 9, 2021 10:14 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a school district near the Ohio state capital, school board members up for reelection this year have been subjected to a steady stream of lawsuits and attacks, both in-person and online. In another, an incumbent up for reelection who supports student mask requirements received a letter from someone angered by her stance who warned: “We are coming after you.”
A 15-year veteran board member in yet another Ohio district decided against running for reelection because of the escalating public attacks.
Written By
JULIE CARR SMYTH and PATTY NIEBERG