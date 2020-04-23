Local events canceled because of coronavirus concerns

EDITOR'S NOTE: Because of concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), many community activities and events have been canceled or postponed. Below is a list of events the Lake County Star has confirmed are canceled. However, please check with your club or organization to confirm status of events. If any listing is inaccurate, or to submit a cancellation, please email Julie.Norwood@pioneergroup.com. or cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com.

• Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the stay-at-home order for all nonessential activities and services through May 1.

• All K-12 schools: Buildings will remain closed through the end of the academic year. Each school district will create a remote-learning plan for students.

• All District Health Department #10 and Central Michigan District Health Department buildings are closed to the public through April 13.

• Ferris State University: Campus closed, including residence halls, apartments and suites on campus. Commencement canceled. Remote learning will continue through June 1.

Lake County:

• Lake County Trial Court in Baldwin is closed to the general public, except for essential functions involving health, safety and constitutional rights. Access to courtrooms and other spaces is limited to 10 people, including staff.

• As per Lake County Administrator Tobi Lake, all Lake County committee meetings have been postponed until further notice, and the courthouse is closed to the public. Essential staff is available by phone or email to conduct necessary business. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call (231) 745-2725.

• The Village of Baldwin offices are closed to the public, and all village council meetings are canceled until further notice. For information call (231) 745-3587.

• The Village of Baldwin large item pick-up, scheduled for May 2, has been postponed indefinitely.

• The Pinora Township large item pick up, scheduled for May 2, has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to noon, August 29.

• The Lake County Community Foundation Baked Potato Supper, scheduled for April 25, has been canceled.

• The Lake County 2020 Blessing of the Bikes, scheduled for May 15-17, has been canceled.

• The Lake County Community Foundation Annual Sampler and Auction, schedule for Saturday, June 13, has been canceled.

• Hollister Senior Center is closed until April 30, or until the "Stay Home Stay Safe" order is lifted. The Open House has been postponed until further notice.

• The Irons Area Tourist Association annual 2020 Flea Roast and Ox Market, scheduled for June 25-28, has been cancelled.

Osceola County:

• All Osceola County buildings are closed to the public, with only essential staff remaining on duty, until further notice. For more information visit osceola-county.org.

• The Osceola County coordinator's office will have office hours by appointment only. Phone and email messages will be answered by available staff. Call (231) 832-6196 or email oscadmin@osceolacountymi.com.

• The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is cloded to the public. Staff is available by phone from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. Emergency need will be handled by appointment.

• The Osceola County Veterans Services office is closed. Messages will be reviewed and calls returned on Mondays and Fridays. For assistance, call (231) 791-7082.

• The Reed City city offices are closed to the public. For information call (231) 832-2245.

• Reed City Library is closed until further notice.

• The Evart city offices are closed to the public. For information call (231) 734-2181.

• Evart bulky trash pick-up and recycling services are suspended until further notice. For information, call (231) 250-2071, or visit evart.org.

• Evart city parks and playgrounds are close to the public until further notice.

• The Evart Library and Museum is closed until further notice.

• Osceola County COA: All congregate meal site meals canceled for three weeks. Home delivery of meals and pick up available upon request. Call (231) 743-5559 for assistance.

• The Reed City Chamber Business After Hours event, scheduled for April 22, has been canceled.

• The Osceola County Community Foundation annual auction, scheduled for May 1, has been postponed.

• The Original Dulcimer Players Funfest, scheduled for July 16-18, has been cancelled. For additional information visit the ODPC Facebook page.

• Reed City Area Food Pantry has changed its hours to 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., every Tuesday. It is now drive-thru only and prepackaged to adhere to the recommended social distancing guidelines.

• Osceola Chapter of MARSP (Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel) has canceled its Annual Business Meeting previously scheduled for May 5.