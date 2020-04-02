Local events canceled because of coronavirus concerns

EDITOR'S NOTE: Because of concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), many community activities and events have been canceled or postponed. Below is a list of events the Lake County Star has confirmed are canceled. However, please check with your club or organization to confirm status of events. If any listing is inaccurate, or to submit a cancellation, please call Tim Rath (231) 592-8386 or email trath@pioneergroup.com. or cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com.

• Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a stay-at-home order for all nonessential activities and services through April 13.

• All K-12 schools: All activities and classes canceled through April 13.

• All District Health Department #10 and Central Michigan District Health Department buildings are closed to the public through April 13.

• Ferris State University: Campus closed, including residence halls, apartments and suites on campus. Commencement canceled. Remote learning will continue through June 1.

Lake County:

• Hunter Safety Field Day that was scheduled for April 4 in Baldwin has been postponed.

• Lake County Trial Court in Baldwin is closed to the general public, except for essential functions involving health, safety and constitutional rights. Access to courtrooms and other spaces is limited to 10 people, including staff.

• As per Lake County Administrator Tobi Lake, all Lake County Committee meetings have been postponed until further notice, and the courthouse is closed to the public with only essential staff remaining to conduct necessary business.

• The Village of Baldwin offices are closed to the public, and all village council meetings are canceled until further notice. For information call 231-745-3587.

• The Lake County community Foundation Baked Potato Supper, scheduled for April 25, has been canceled.

• The Lake County 2020 Blessing of the Bikes, scheduled for May 15-17, has been canceled.

Osceola County:

• The Osceola County general buildings are closed to the public, with only essential staff remaining on duty, until further notice.

• The Reed City city offices are closed to the public. For information call 231-832-2245.

• Reed City Library is closed until April 13.

• The Evart city offices are closed to the public. For information call 231-734-2181.

• The Evart Library and Museum is closed until further notice.

• Osceola County COA: All congregate meal site meals canceled for three weeks. Home delivery of meals and pick up available upon request.

• The Evart Chamber of Commerce annual Egg Drop, scheduled for April 11, has been canceled.

• The Reed City Chamber Business After Hours event, scheduled for April 22, has been canceled.

• The Osceola County Community Foundation annual auction, scheduled for May 1, has been postponed.