Loaded pistol shows up on X-ray at Grand Island airport

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A loaded handgun showed up on an X-ray machine at the Grand Island airport, authorities said.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the 9 mm semi-automatic Tuesday as the man's carry-on bag traversed a security checkpoint station at Central Nebraska Regional Airport, a federal news release said. A bullet was in the chamber, the release said.

The Ogallala resident who owns it told officers that he'd forgotten he had the gun with him. He was released after questioning and allowed to catch his flight, the release said. His name hasn't been disclosed.

Nationwide last year, the agency said, more than 4,400 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country. Nearly 90% of the guns were loaded.

Passengers may travel with firearms in checked baggage if the weapons are properly packaged and declared, the agency said.

Omaha Airport Authority police confiscated a handgun Friday after it was seen on a checkpoint X-ray machine. The Crete man who owned it was questioned and then allowed to catch his flight.