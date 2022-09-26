Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) \u2014 The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly: REPUBLIC OF CONGO Republic of Congo\u2019s foreign affairs minister has called on the United Nations to make its Security Council more diverse. Jean-Claude Gakosso told the U.N. General Assembly on Monday that \u201cAfrica must indeed take its place in the community of nations.\u201d \u201cTo think otherwise is simply to exhibit selfishness and to row against the currents of history,\u201d he said. Gakosso and a number of African leaders have pressed for U.N. Security Council reform throughout this year\u2019s General Assembly. Republic of Congo\u2019s minister also expressed concern about the war in Ukraine and \u201cthe considerable risk of a nuclear disaster.\u201d He called on not only Russia and Ukraine, but other influential nations to \u201cturn their backs on this type of vanity of the powerful, which has so far closed the door to dialogue.\u201d ___ For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/united-nations-general-assembly