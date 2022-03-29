Live updates: Ukraine says it's running 3 evacuation routes The Associated Press March 29, 2022 Updated: March 29, 2022 4:16 a.m.
1 of6 A resident stands next to parts of a destroyed Russian tank in the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostsyanets, some 400 km eastern of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Halyna Falko, 52, talks to reporters while looking at the destruction caused after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Mykolaivna Shankarukina, 54, leaving from the Ukrainian Red Cross, reacts while she says goodbye to her son as her grandson looks on, in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Shankarukina and her family evacuated from Sablagodante village at Mykolaiv district that have been attacked by the Russian army. She and her grandson go to Odesa and from there to Prague, as the rest of the family (son, daughter in law and little grandson) will stay in Mykolaiv in a center for displaced residents. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
LVIV, Ukraine -- The Ukrainian government says it is operating three humanitarian corridors Tuesday to move civilians out of the besieged port of Mariupol and two Russian-occupied cities in the south.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says that besides Mariupol, evacuations will run from Enerhodar and Melitopol. Those cities have both been under Russian control for weeks and have seen protests and alleged kidnappings of pro-Ukraine local politicians.
The Associated Press