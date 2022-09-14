Live updates: Horses get special training for procession The Associated Press Sep. 14, 2022 Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 6:14 a.m.
1 of15 People queue on the South Bank, as they wait ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Danny Lawson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 People wait near to Buckingham Palace ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Dominic Lipinski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Police officers stand guard on The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Dominic Lipinski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Stefan Rousseau/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 People wait ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in in Westminster, central London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Danny Lawson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. (Paul Childs/Pool Photo via AP) Paul Childs/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Britain's King Charles III waves to members of the public as he arrives at St. Anne's Cathedral to attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth in Belfast, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, flew to Belfast from Edinburgh on Tuesday, the same day the queen’s coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Postcards and various memorabilia, which are related to Queen Elizabeth II, are on display at souvenir shop House of Men, in Hong Kong, on Sept. 10, 2022. The shop saw renewed interests from visitors on the first weekend after the Queen's death. Alice Fung/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 King Charles III waves as he arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, in London, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (Tom Nicholson/Pool Photo via AP) Tom Nicholson/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON — Horses, troops and military bands performed a full dress rehearsal before daybreak for the procession that will take Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Parliament’s Westminster Hall.
Officials say the horses taking part have undergone special training for the Wednesday afternoon event, including how to handle mourners and flowers and flags being thrown toward the procession.
