Live Updates: Strong winds in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian The Associated Press Sep. 30, 2022 Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 7:16 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Rescue personnel search a flooded trailer park after Hurricane Ian passed by the area Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Displaced boats rest lie strewn along the San Carlos Boulevard, one day of the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Receding floodwaters surround homes near downtown, one day after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 In this photo taken by a drone, boats lie scattered amidst mobile homes after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on San Carlos Island, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Residents check on one another in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
The Latest on Hurricane Ian:
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Strong winds were blowing early Friday morning in Charleston, South Carolina, with powerful gusts bending tree branches and sending sprays of the steadily falling rain sideways as Hurricane Ian approached.
Written By
The Associated Press