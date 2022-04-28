Live Updates | Russia picking up pace in eastern Ukraine The Associated Press April 28, 2022 Updated: April 28, 2022 3:51 a.m.
1 of8 People hold Ukrainian flags and banners that read: "We are Ukrainians", centre, and "Occupiers! Return home!" during a rally against the Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Ever since Russian forces took the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in early March, residents sensed the occupiers had a special plan for their town. Now, amid a crescendo of warnings from Ukraine that Russia plans to stage a sham referendum to transform the territory into a pro-Moscow "people's republic," it appears locals guessed right. Olexandr Chornyi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Dogs left without owners stand in a street in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Municipal services and volunteers have begun clearing rubble and cleaning the city. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Volunteers and municipal workers clean an area near the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Municipal services began clearing rubble and cleaning the city. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 An emergency worker is helped by locals to carry a man to an ambulance following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Volunteers clean a street next to damaged buildings in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Municipal services and volunteers began clearing rubble and cleaning the city. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s General Staff says Russia is increasing the pace of its offensive in the east of the country, the goal of which is to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and have a land corridor to Crimea.
The Russian forces “are exerting intense fire” in almost all directions, the General Staff said in their Thursday morning update, with the “greatest activity observed in Slobozhanske and Donetsk directions.”
Written By
The Associated Press