List of early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

FILM

Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Original song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani

TV

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

