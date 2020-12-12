Light rain, snow falls in Northern and Central California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first meaningful rainstorm in nearly a month dropped light rain and snow in Northern and Central California starting Friday afternoon, bringing a little bit of relief as the state grapples with drought-like conditions.

A quarter to half of an inch of rain fell in the Sacramento Valley and one inch of snow fell in the 6000 to 7000 feet range of the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

The wettest part of the Bay Area, was the Sonoma County community of Venado, which received a little over an inch of rain. The town's weather station perched on a ridge often records the heaviest rainfall in the region.

San Francisco recorded nearly half an inch of rain.

A second round of rain is expected to arrive late Saturday and tropical moisture drawn the Pacific Ocean could produce a wetter storm, said Johnnie Powell, a meteorologist at the NWS Sacramento office. The Sierra Nevada's highest peaks could see as much as a foot or two of snow.

About 95% of the state is experiencing drought-like conditions , according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report. Precipitation across the western U.S. has been below normal since the beginning of October, it said.