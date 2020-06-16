Lexington puts moratorium on most 'no-knock' warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of a Kentucky city announced a moratorium on "no-knock" warrants, except in life or death situations.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton placed the immediate moratorium on Monday night, news outlets reported. It comes less than a week after Louisville banned the practice outright.

“No-knock” warrants have come under recent scrutiny since the death of Breonna Taylor, who was gunned down by officers who burst into her home March 13.

The mayor and Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers acknowledged such warrants are rarely used in the city, according to news outlets. Gorton said she was "determined to make many improvements quickly, and to continue to make immediate changes as opportunities present themselves."

Gorton also announced the creation of a group to recommend changes concerning racial equality. She said Roszalyn Akins, Executive Director of Black Male Working Academy Inc. in Lexington, and Gerald Smith, a pastor and history professor at the University of Kentucky, will co-chair the group.

The group was expected to be made up of citizens, the faith community, representatives of the court and more, news outlets reported. Akins and Smith would name the group and identify members.