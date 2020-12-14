Legislative offices closed due to threats as electors meet

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislative offices were closed Monday because of threats of violence as presidential electors prepared to gather in the state Capitol to cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

The 16 electors will meet in the afternoon in the Senate chamber, at a ceremony chaired by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, over President Donald Trump.

The Capitol building is closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions except when lawmakers meet for session. Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said legislators' offices in the statehouse and nearby buildings also were closed based on recommendations from law enforcement.

“The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but was made based on credible threats of violence,” she said.

Lawmakers from both parties have reported receiving threats amid Trump's futile bid to overturn the election results with baseless allegations of widespread fraud.