Legal claim: LA sheriff delayed excessive force probe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s closest advisers says she was told to choose between retirement or demotion after raising questions about his handling of the investigation into a deputy kneeling on a handcuffed inmate’s head for several minutes.
The March 10, 2021, incident was captured on video and Robin Limon, who was an assistant sheriff, said she watched it five days later with Villanueva and two other sheriff’s officials, according to a legal claim -- a precursor to a lawsuit -- filed Thursday by Limon’s attorney. She expected Villanueva would act quickly but internal and criminal investigations of the deputy were delayed.