Lee appoints new commerce, insurance commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday appointed a new head of the state's Department of Insurance and Commerce.

Lee appointed Carter Lawrence to the open position. Lawrence currently serves as the agency's chief deputy commissioner and chief operating officer.

The former director, Hodgen Mainda, announced his resignation last month. Mainda had faced an investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct by one of his department’s employees, but did not disclose that investigation in his resignation letter.

“Carter is a proven public servant who has stewarded key priorities for the administration throughout his tenure and I’m confident he’ll continue to support Tennessee businesses and consumers with integrity,” Lee said in a statement.

Lawrence has also served on Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.