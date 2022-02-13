Lebanon's crash snuffs out Beirut's fabled Hamra Street BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 1:45 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — From his small music shop on Beirut’s Hamra Street, Michel Eid witnessed the rise and fall of Lebanon through the changing fortunes of this famed boulevard for more than 60 years.
Hamra Street represented everything that was glamorous about Beirut in the 1960s and 1970s, with Lebanon’s top movie houses and theaters, cafes frequented by intellectuals and artists, and ritzy shops. It saw a revival the past decade, with international chain stores and vibrant bars and restaurants.