Lebanon pauses amid tense calm after deadly gun battles SARAH EL DEEB, Associated Press Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 3:11 a.m.
A building is riddled with bullet holes after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas, in Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Armed clashes broke out in Beirut Thursday during the protest against the lead judge investigating last year's massive blast in the city's port, as tensions over the domestic probe boiled over.
Glass from broken windows litters a street as Lebanese army soldiers stand guard after deadly clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas, in Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Lebanese officials say at least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in armed clashes that erupted in Beirut during protests organized by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies against the lead investigator into last year's massive blast at the city's port.
Lebanese teachers react to the sounds from nearby armed clashes as they flee their school under the protection of Lebanese soldiers after a clashes erupted along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas at Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
A man runs to take cover as supporters of a Shiite group allied with Hezbollah help injured men during armed clashes that erupted during a protest in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Supporters of a Shiite group allied with Hezbollah help an injured comrade during armed clashes that erupted during a protest in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Lebanese army special forces soldiers assist teachers as they flee their school after deadly clashes erupted nearby along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas at Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Lebanese teachers flee their school under the protection of Lebanese soldiers after deadly clashes erupted nearby along a former 1975-90 civil war front-line between Muslim Shiite and Christian areas at Ain el-Remaneh neighborhood, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Lebanon's interior minister said at least five people have been killed in armed clashes in Beirut that erupted Thursday during protests against the lead investigator into last year's massive blast at the city's port.
A Lebanese mother evacuates her kids who are afraid of sounds from armed clashes in the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remaneh, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
BEIRUT (AP) — Schools, banks and government offices across Lebanon shut down Friday after hours of gun battles between heavily armed militias killed six people and terrorized the residents of Beirut.
The government called for a day of mourning following the armed clashes, in which gunmen used automatic weapons and rocket-propelled grenades on the streets of the capital, echoing the nation’s darkest era of the 1975-90 civil war. The gun battles raised the specter of a return to sectarian violence in a country already struggling through one of the world’s worst economic crises of the past 150 years.