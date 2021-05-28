Lebanese singer deported from Saudi after 50-day detention

A prominent Lebanese singer and composer known for his vitriolic political views said he has been deported from Saudi Arabia after a 50-day detention — mostly in solitary confinement — because of opinions expressed online in support of Lebanon’s president and his ally the Iran-backed Hezbollah.
Samir Sfeir arrived in Beirut Thursday from Saudi Arabia. He looked haggard and grizzled— having lost his trademark long black bob. He also said he was forgiving of the authorities in Saudi Arabia, telling The Associated Press in a telephone call that he is holding no grudge.