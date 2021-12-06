Leaving Greece, pope asks youth to resist tempting 'sirens' NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press Dec. 6, 2021 Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 4:01 a.m.
1 of24 Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at the Saint Dionysius School of the Ursuline Sisters in Athens, Greece, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Francis' five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece has been dominated by the migrant issue and Francis' call for European countries to stop building walls, stoking fears and shutting out "those in greater need who knock at our door." Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Greece on Monday by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures.
Francis met with students at a Catholic school in Athens in his final event of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants seeking entry in Europe.
Written By
NICOLE WINFIELD