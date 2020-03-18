Layoffs, shut downs; leaders face scope of virus fallout

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of workers laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due. Small businesses shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, and at risk of never reopening their doors again.

A new committee of the state Legislature, which has its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, is tasked with finding solutions to these cascading problems affecting so many across the state.

“I’m a bartender and my industry no longer exists. I just got this new job so I hadn’t had time to save money for emergencies. Rent is due and I don’t have enough money for food for the month,” a man named Dexter Stevens wrote to the Joint Special Committee On Coronavirus Response.

“Please freeze mortgages and rents and provide assistance to those of us trapped in quarantines across the state. Please help us. We have nowhere to turn,” Stevens said.

Larry Brennan, owner of Arch Rock Brewing Company in Gold Beach, Oregon, said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's closure of bars and restaurants for on-site consumption — necessary to slow transmission of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus — meant that orders for beer deliveries were canceled.

“Without some type of economic relief, we will be unable to make our payroll nor pay outstanding invoices and bills within 30 days,” Brennan wrote to the committee. “We need some help, please.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon rose by 18 cases to at least 65, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Brown said Tuesday she was also pulling together an economic advisory council to assess the impact on Oregon's economy and suggest ways to bolster it.

Just two weeks after the state Legislature closed early amid much partisan acrimony over a climate change bill, lawmakers must mend fences and find ways out of the economic crisis facing the state.

The 16-member committee, composed of nine Democrats and seven Republicans, must “identify actions that will support economic relief and household stability for low-income workers and small businesses who are at risk of being significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to instructions from Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek.

It must also produce budget and policy recommendations for legislative action in a timely manner and monitor Oregon’s ongoing public health response and make recommendations for further legislative action, if any is needed.

Brown late Tuesday announced an extension of her previous statewide school closure order to combat the spread of coronavirus, saying now schools will be shuttered until at least April 28.

Previously, Brown had told K-12 schools to close for two weeks.

“I do not take the decision to extend school closures lightly,” Brown said in a statement. “This will have real impacts on Oregon’s students, parents, and educators. But we must act now."

Brown on Monday banned on-site consumption at bars and restaurants around the state for at least four weeks in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus and said gatherings will be limited to 25 people or fewer.

Restaurants can still offer takeout or delivery but the ban on in-restaurant dining is intended to give teeth to guidance on social distancing to slow transmission of COVID-19.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.