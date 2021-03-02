Lawyer says man open to settling gun magazine, other cases

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Bennington man charged with violating a 2018 Vermont law that restricts the size of large-capacity ammunition magazines for firearms is open to a settlement after the state Supreme Court denied his appeal, his lawyer said.

The higher court upheld the legality of the gun law last month in a case filed by Max Misch, who was charged in 2019 with the misdemeanor counts for allegedly buying two, 30-round rifle magazines in New Hampshire and then bringing them back to Vermont. He was the first person charged with violating the law.

Misch, 37, is also facing charges of violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct in other cases, the Bennington Banner reported.

Vermont Assistant Attorney General Ultan Doyle said at a Monday hearing that his office could send Misch a plea offer on the magazine and release violation charges, the newspaper reported.

In one disorderly conduct charge, the self-described white nationalist is accused of walking through the painting of a Black Lives Matter street mural in Bennington in August, smearing the artwork. He's also charged with disorderly conduct as a hate crime accusing him of getting into a fight with a Black man and the man's girlfriend in September. He's pleaded not guilty.