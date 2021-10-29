Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first in stock sale probe

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for Sen. Richard Burr’s brother-in-law told a judge Friday that U.S. regulators should question the senator before quizzing his client in a probe of whether insider trading resulted from secrets about the pandemic's true threat.
Attorney Francis Warin complained to a Manhattan federal judge that the Securities and Exchange Commission is insisting on interviewing Gerald Fauth under oath when the Republican senator from North Carolina hasn’t been questioned. The SEC had asked the judge to order Fauth to submit to questioning by Tuesday.