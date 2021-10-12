Lawyer: Myanmar ex-president testifies he refused to resign

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s former President Win Myint, forced out of office eight months ago when the army seized power, testified Tuesday that he defied a demand from the military to resign, saying he would “rather die,” his lawyers said.
Win Myint was giving testimony at his trial on charges of incitement, in which the country’s ousted top leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, is his co-defendant. Incitement, defined as spreading false or inflammatory information that could disturb public order, is sometimes referred to as sedition and punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment.