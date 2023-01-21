FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday and located six additional documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday.
Bob Bauer, the president's personal lawyer, said the search of the entire premises lasted nearly 13 hours. The documents with classification markings spanned Biden's time in the Senate and the vice presidency, while the notes dated to his time as vice president.