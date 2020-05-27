Lawyer: Charges against DA candidate over video 'fabricated'

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — The lawyer for a Georgia district attorney candidate says the charges he faces over a campaign video are fabricated and political.

Mark Jones is accused of endangering the public after he participated in the video that features a car driving recklessly on government property, authorities in Columbus said this week.

The rap video is titled “Get Out And Vote.”

“This is a political ploy to steal an election," Jones’ lawyer, Chris Breault, said in an email.

The Democratic primary for the district attorney seat in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit is scheduled for June 9.

The video posted on Facebook featured Jones, Rapper JawGaBoi, and an overhead shot of a car burning rubber while cutting doughnuts in the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center.

Police said the Jones campaign did not get a permit to shoot the ad.

A Facebook live video posted on Jones’ campaign’s page Saturday accused his challenger in the race, the incumbent district attorney Julia Slater, of using the arrests to try “to suppress the vote to stay in power” and “steal an election.”

Both Slater and police have denied that she was a part of the investigation.