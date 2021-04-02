Lawsuits over execution of 2020 census near conclusions

Two legal challenges to the Trump administration's execution of the 2020 census neared conclusions this week in the face of changes brought by President Joe Biden's administration since he took office last January.
A group of primarily Latino and Asian American advocates that had sued the Trump administration in federal court in Maryland on Wednesday asked to have their lawsuit dismissed. Their lawsuit challenged orders from President Donald Trump that directed the Census Bureau to gather citizenship information about every U.S. resident through administrative records and also attempted to exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used for divvying up congressional seats among the states.