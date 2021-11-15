Lawsuits challenge new legislative, congressional lines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A pair of lawsuits announced Monday are challenging Alabama's new congressional and legislative districts as racially gerrymandered to diminish the voting power of Black and minority voters.
The lawsuits argue the new districts unlawfully pack Black voters into a small number of districts — limiting their ability to influence elections outside those districts — and break up minority communities elsewhere in the state. The cases were brought on behalf of Greater Birmingham Ministries, Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, and several individuals who are being represented by advocacy groups.