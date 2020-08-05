Lawsuit filed over 2017 ranger shooting of Arkansas camper

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of a camper shot and killed by a park ranger at the Buffalo National River in Arkansas three years ago filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the federal government.

Jonathan Bolger, 34, died at the Spring Creek Campground in August 2017 after he was shot by a park ranger. State and federal prosecutors declined to file charges in the death of Bolger, who authorities said was holding an air pistol at the time he was shot.

The lawsuit, however, cites video from the ranger's body camera that shows Bolger reaching for his truck's door and not pointing the pistol at the ranger. According to the lawsuit, the rangers didn't warn Bolger the use of deadly force was imminent before one of them fired at Bolger.

The lawsuit claims Bolger's constitutional rights were violated and seeks $15 million in damages against the federal government. The National Park Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bolger was camping at the park with his girlfriend and her three children the night of the shooting. The rangers said they were on a late-night patrol of campgrounds and parked their pickup down the road to not disturb other campers.