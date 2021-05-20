Lawsuit challenges new Arkansas voting restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two groups are asking an Arkansas judge to strike down several voting restrictions enacted this year that they say are unconstitutional and will disenfranchise the state's voters.

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the election measures approved by the Republican Legislature and governor. An historic number of voting restrictions has advanced in statehouses across the country, fueled by former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.