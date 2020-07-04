Lawsuit by student against ex-OU official settled

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a former University of Oklahoma student who accused a former top school administrator of groping and kissing him inappropriately on several occasions has been settled, a newspaper reports.

The Oklahoman reports that Levi Hilliard asked a judge Thursday to dismiss his civil lawsuit against former OU Vice President Jim “Tripp” Hall III and the university's board of regents.

In the lawsuit filed last year, Hilliard alleged Hall groped him on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018 when Hilliard was working at the University Club, an upscale restaurant on campus. Hilliard’s allegations were first reported by the online news site NonDoc.

Hall denied that he sexually assaulted Hilliard.

Details of the settlement were confidential. The newspaper reports that, according to records, the university apparently did not pay anything.

Hilliard’s attorney, Rand Eddy, told the newspaper Friday, “It’s resolved to the mutual satisfaction of all parties.”

Hall's attorney, Clark Brewster, told the newspaper on Friday, "The case has been resolved.”

Hall has not been charged with any crimes but has come under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI agents also have looked into sexual misconduct accusations made against former OU President David Boren. The former governor and U.S. senator also has not been charged and denies the accusations.