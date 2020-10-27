Lawsuit: Proposed building will hurt view of Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Two condo associations in Virginia have sued the city of Virginia Beach and a senior living community over a proposed high-rise that they say would hurt their view of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the suit is being filed a month after the Virginia Beach City Council approved the 22-story glass tower on the retirement community's campus.

The condo associations claim residents will lose their scenic view and some sunlight as well as some property value during the construction period. The lawsuit said the building would be taller than the zoning code allows.

The Ocean Shore Condominium Association and Ships Watch Condominium Owners’ Association filed the lawsuit. The retirement community is called Westminster-Canterbury on the Chesapeake Bay.

Julie Hill, a spokeswoman for Virginia Beach, said the city's zoning approval was legal.

Ben Unkle, the CEO of the retirement community, said the expansion is needed to address a projected senior housing crisis over the next decade. He said he's confident that the project will not be affected by the lawsuit.

The City Council still needs to approve pedestrian bridges and a request to relocate a public beach access point before the project can move forward.