Lawsuit: California transit agency failed to stop gunman

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One year after a problem employee shot and killed nine coworkers in a rampage at a light rail yard, the family of one of the victims filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging negligence and wrongful death by the Northern California transportation agency, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and a private security firm by failing to address the gunman's history of violent threats or provide adequate security.
Samuel James Cassidy, 57, shot the men one by one inside a rail yard at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority after he arrived for work on May 26, 2021 with three 9 mm handguns and 32 high-capacity magazines. He fired a total of 39 bullets, killing nine workers before he turned the gun on himself as deputies closed in.