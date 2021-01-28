Lawson man jailed in Polo shooting death

POLO, Mo. (AP) — The Caldwell County sheriff's office says a 35-year-old jailed Lawson man is the suspect in fatal shooting of a woman in Polo on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that deputies responded shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday to reports of shots fired in an intersection, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Witnesses said an armed man had run from the intersection to a nearby wooded area.

Several law enforcement agencies helped in a lengthy search and the man was found east of Polo. He is in the Caldwell County jail and no charges have been filed.

The woman died at an area hospital.