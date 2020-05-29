Lawmakers want to widen Louisiana's alcohol delivery options

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alcohol delivery rules in Louisiana would be eased under legislation that received final passage from state lawmakers.

The measure by Sen. Bret Allain, a Franklin Republican, would give third-party delivery services like UberEats, Waitr and Shipt the ability to deliver beer and wine through contract workers.

The House gave final passage to the bill with an 83-13 vote Thursday, sending it to Gov. John Bel Edwards for review.

The Advocate reports that when lawmakers legalized alcohol delivery last year, they only allowed businesses like grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores to deliver beverages if they did so with their own employees.

That excluded major third-party delivery services, like UberEats. Louisiana-based food delivery service Waitr became unable to participate once it laid of all 2,300 drivers and told them to reapply as independent contractors.

Louisiana's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control already loosened its rules for alcohol delivery amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing restaurants offering take-out and curbside sales during the stay-at-home order to include alcohol in those deliveries.

Allain's legislation also loosens restrictions on how far companies can deliver alcohol, among other changes.

Senate Bill 178: www.legis.la.gov