Lawmakers move closer to letting child sex abuse victims sue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — For the first time, prominent Republican state senators on Wednesday put their support behind legislation in Pennsylvania to change the law to allow now-adult victims of child sexual abuse to sue their perpetrators or institutions that did not prevent it when it happened years or decades ago.

The vote, 11-3, in the Senate Judiciary Committee comes after years of damning investigations into child sexual abuse by clergy in Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses and signals that the legislation may have enough Republican support to pass the full state Senate.