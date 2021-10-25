Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

Jose Luis Magana/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House's urging, but President Joe Biden again rejected the former president's invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages.

In a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, Biden counsel Dana Remus repeated that Biden has “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified” for two tranches of documents sent to the White House for review last month.