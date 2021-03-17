Lawmakers clean ice, snow at Wyoming Capitol after blizzard March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 11:07 a.m.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — State lawmakers in Wyoming have helped remove ice and snow from the Wyoming State Capitol following a historic winter storm that brought about 31 inches (80 centimeters) of snow to Cheyenne last weekend.
Republican House Speaker Eric Barlow, who lives near the building, learned from a security official on Sunday that water was dripping onto the House floor from the chamber's skylight because of a vent that was blown open, allowing snow to get inside the building, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.