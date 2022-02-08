Lawmakers advance bill on assigning officers to schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers on Tuesday continued wrestling with a long-running challenge — how to get police officers assigned to every school campus, an issue intensified by a 2018 school shooting.
The House Education Committee advanced a bill to require Kentucky school districts to have an officer assigned to each campus by August. But the panel revised the measure, acknowledging that some districts are struggling to meet the standard because of insufficient funding or law enforcement staffing.