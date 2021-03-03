https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Las-Vegas-police-Couple-died-in-apparent-15997422.php
Las Vegas police: Couple died in apparent murder-suicide
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The deaths of a husband and wife apparently involved a murder-suicide that occurred after an argument Wednesday, Las Vegas police said.
A teenage son of the couple in their mid-40s called 911 after hearing gunshots in the family residence and then finding his parents' bodies, Lt. Ray Spencer said.
No identities were released.
