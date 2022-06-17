Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal ED WHITE, Associated Press June 17, 2022 Updated: June 17, 2022 10:13 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE -Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. On Friday, June 17, 2022 the Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina listens to a victim statement during the sixth day of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. On Friday, June 17, 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a final appeal from Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. (Dale G. Young/Detroit News via AP, File) Dale G. Young/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. On Friday, June 17, 2022 the Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday, May 26, 2022 it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation of sports doctor Larry Nassar despite learning in 2015 that he was accused of sexually assaulting female gymnasts.(. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday rejected a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.
Attorneys for Nassar said he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing, based on vengeful remarks by a judge who called him a “monster” who would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”