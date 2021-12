A comet larger than the island of Hawaii, Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein, is the largest that telescopes have seen and it just set a record for the most distant active comet directly detected.

Discovered by University of Pennsylvania department of physics and astronomy graduate student Pedro Bernardinelli and Professor Gary Bernstein, Comet BB was initially mistaken for a small planet with a diameter of about 150 km, estimated by Bernadinelli in his research.

Photo provided/pbernardinelli.com

To researchers' surprise, it became active much earlier, and much farther out from the Sun, than was previously thought, according to a recent analysis of data from NASA’s Transient Exoplanet Survey Satellite, Science Alert reports.

That makes it the largest active comet spotted from so far away. Space.com is even calling it "the find of a decade."

Wikimedia Commons

Illustration provided/NASA

Because of its distance, 2 billion miles away, astronomers will be able to study Comet BB for a long time, The New York Times reports.

The study of comets is useful in tracing back the history of our solar system. Impacts from comets played a major role in the evolution of the Earth, primarily during its early history billions of years ago, according to NASA.

"These observations are pushing the distances for active comets dramatically farther than we have previously known," astronomer Tony Farnham, from the University of Maryland, said in a statement.

Photo provided/NASA-JPL/Elizabeth Warner

Comet BB will take roughly 3 million years to make one complete circumnavigation of the sun. The last time it was here, modern humans had yet to evolve, but, by 2031, once it gets within a billion miles of the sun, you may be able to spot it with a good telescope, The New York Times reports.

The findings were published in the "Planetary Science Journal" and are presented in detail in Bernardinelli et al 2021 - 2109.03758.