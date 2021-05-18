'Large' virus spike closes 2 Oklahoma City schools for year

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A “large” COVID-19 outbreak at separate Oklahoma City middle and fifth-grade schools prompted school district officials Tuesday to close both campuses for the last week of the school year and return students to at-home learning.

Oklahoma City Public School District officials did not say in their announcement email to parents how many COVID-19 cases and exposures had occurred at Taft Middle School and the Taft Fifth Grade Center at Linwood. Parents were only told: “This decision was made in consultation with Oklahoma City-County Health Department and out of an abundance of caution after a large number of positive COVID-19 cases and close contact exposures were reported” from the two campuses to district administrators.