Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO, Associated Press Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 2:44 a.m.
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
ADAM SCHRECK and VASILISA STEPANENKO