Landlord who demanded sex from tenants agrees to pay $4.5M

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A landlord accused of demanding sex from his low-income tenants under threat of eviction or in exchange for helping them receive rent assistance will pay more than $4 million to settle a federal lawsuit, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
The action against Joseph Centanni resolves a lawsuit filed in August 2020 that accused Centanni of engaging in “severe or pervasive sexual harassment” over a period of approximately 15 years. The settlement still must be approved by a federal judge.