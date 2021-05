Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont offered a slightly revised proposal to nursing home workers and their employers on Thursday, the eve of a possible strike at 26 facilities, that includes expanding a yet-to-be-reached labor-management agreement from two to four years.

The state's share of spending is reduced from $280 million to $267 million, but the nursing home owners would be required to provide more funding.

“Now is the moment to return to the negotiating table to achieve the security needed by our residents and workers,” said Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw and Department of Social Services Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, in a joint letter to both the union, District 1199 New England, SEIU, and the trade association for the nursing home owners.

About 2,800 workers at 26 facilities, ranging from certified nurses aides to housekeeping, are set to walk off the job on Friday at 6 a.m. More strikes are planned at additional facilities beginning May 28.

It's unclear how Lamont's revised offer will affect negotiations. While the state is not a party to the talks, it plays a crucial role because the state provides the bulk of nursing home revenues through Medicaid payments.

This looming nursing home worker strike has highlighted the political pressures the Democratic governor is feeling from the liberal wing of his party, many of whom have accused the wealthy former businessman of not being bold enough in addressing the inequities underscored by the pandemic.

Despite Lamont offering a record boost in state funding, both the union and some Democratic state legislators have his first proposal fell far short of what’s needed to solve the problem of long-standing “poverty” wages. One lawmaker publicly pinned the blame on Lamont if the threatened walkouts happen at 26 facilities on Friday.

“This work stoppage ... is going to lead to widespread, state-sanctioned neglect of our most vulnerable residents and all because of the governor’s well-known reluctance to invest equitably in Connecticut’s workforce and Connecticut’s most vulnerable care,” Rep. Anne Hughes, D-Easton, a leader in the General Assembly’s Progressive Caucus, said Wednesday during a press conference

Besides his plan for nursing home funding, Lamont has taken heat from left-leaning Democrats on other issues in recent weeks, especially his opposition to a Democratic tax plan that includes higher taxes on wealthier residents. Hundreds of protesters, including flag-waving SEIU members, recently rallied outside his Hartford residence, arguing the revenue is needed to reverse racial and economic inequities by spending more on education, health care and housing.

SEIU endorsed Lamont in 2018.