Lamont: Residents should prepare to shelter in place Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents Friday they should prepare to “shelter in place" from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning, as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades.
The Democrat announced he is requesting a pre-landfall emergency declaration from President Joe Biden to provide the state with federal assistance in advance of Tropical Storm Henri 's arrival. He also plans to issue a declaration of civil preparedness emergency, enabling state officials to take various actions to protect the health of residents.