Lake County first responders treated to appreciation luncheon
Webber Township residents host annual event
Cathie Crew, Staff writer
WEBBER TOWNSHIP — Webber Township residents Ken Smith and Teri Corrias hosted their annual appreciation lunch for first responders this past weekend.
All Lake County EMS, Fire Department, Dispatch and Law enforcement employees were treated to a free lunch in appreciation of the work they do on behalf of the community.