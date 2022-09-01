Lake County first responders treated to appreciation luncheon

WEBBER TOWNSHIP — Webber Township residents Ken Smith and Teri Corrias hosted their annual appreciation lunch for first responders this past weekend.

All Lake County EMS, Fire Department, Dispatch and Law enforcement employees were treated to a free lunch in appreciation of the work they do on behalf of the community.

"Every year an appreciation lunch has been put on by Ken and Teri at their home in Webber Township,” Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said. “It takes a big heart for community members such as Ken and Teri to spend the time, money and effort to show appreciation for all of us first responders. And when I say money, this is top of the line food that they always serve us. We are so fortunate to have their support and we look forward to this event every year. You guys are the best!”