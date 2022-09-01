Skip to main content
News

Lake County first responders treated to appreciation luncheon

Webber Township residents host annual event

Cathie CrewStaff writer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Webber residents Ken Smith and Teri Corrias hosted their annual first responders appreciation luncheon recently, honoring all Lake County EMS, Fire Department and Law enforcement employees.
1of14

Webber residents Ken Smith and Teri Corrias hosted their annual first responders appreciation luncheon recently, honoring all Lake County EMS, Fire Department and Law enforcement employees.

Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

WEBBER TOWNSHIP — Webber Township residents Ken Smith and Teri Corrias hosted their annual appreciation lunch for first responders this past weekend.

All Lake County EMS, Fire Department, Dispatch and Law enforcement employees were treated to a free lunch in appreciation of the work they do on behalf of the community.

"Every year an appreciation lunch has been put on by Ken and Teri at their home in Webber Township,” Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said. “It takes a big heart for community members such as Ken and Teri to spend the time, money and effort to show appreciation for all of us first responders. And when I say money, this is top of the line food that they always serve us. We are so fortunate to have their support and we look forward to this event every year. You guys are the best!”

 

 

MORE PHOTOS

To see more photos of the annual appreciation lunch, visit lakecountystar.com.

 

Written By
Cathie Crew
More News